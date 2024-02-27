Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,389,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,036,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.31% of Thomson Reuters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.40. 56,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

