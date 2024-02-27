Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 48,403 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $152,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 196,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,022. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

