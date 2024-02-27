Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 82,384 Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,384 shares during the period. CPI Card Group comprises 2.9% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.73% of CPI Card Group worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 5,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ PMTS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.98.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

