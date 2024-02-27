Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,710 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.49% of Dollar Tree worth $115,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 540,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,650. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

