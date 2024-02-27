Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 555,133 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.51% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $111,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.47. 703,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

