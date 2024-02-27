Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Purchases C$50,454.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Cutts acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,454.00.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.21. 51,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,937. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$36.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.71. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.