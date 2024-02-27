Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Purchases C$50,454.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Cutts acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,454.00.
Shares of SAP traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.21. 51,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,937. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$36.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.71. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.87%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
