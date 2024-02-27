Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells C$6,121,298.40 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.73 on Tuesday, hitting C$102.44. 68,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.87. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$82.61 and a 1 year high of C$107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Featured Stories
