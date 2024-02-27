Hooked Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.31 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $147.31 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Hooked Protocol Profile
Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.
Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
