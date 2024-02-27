Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 8,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

