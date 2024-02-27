Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. The company had a trading volume of 278,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,993. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $179.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.