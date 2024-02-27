Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.34. 1,665,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

