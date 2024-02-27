Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 224,520 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,520 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 3.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 138,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,643. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on REXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.