Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.45 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 965,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,530,803. The firm has a market cap of $166.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

