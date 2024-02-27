Peconic Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Peconic Partners LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,070,107 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. 5,776,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,279,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

