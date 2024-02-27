Covey Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 3.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 2,873,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

