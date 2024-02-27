Covey Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 4.2% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gartner by 158.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Gartner by 131.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 138,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 6.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,217. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.00.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $5,601,602. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

