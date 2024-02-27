Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.