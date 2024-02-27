Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 4.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. 1,069,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,703,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,403 shares of company stock valued at $645,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.