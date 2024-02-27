Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,766. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,011,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

