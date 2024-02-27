Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 7.4% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.35. 398,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,092,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

