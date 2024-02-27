NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.90. 72,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,275,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVCR

NovoCure Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.