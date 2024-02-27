Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 28,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 299,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $915.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

