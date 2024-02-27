BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 8.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 883,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,002,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

