Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 170,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 297,869 shares.The stock last traded at $34.54 and had previously closed at $33.54.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

