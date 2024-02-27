Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,898,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,854,324 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.32.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,188 shares of company stock worth $4,509,990. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 892,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

