Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,294,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,661,456 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOTU. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of -0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $31,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

