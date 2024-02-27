Insider Buying: Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Purchases 18,276 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.63) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($578,137.29).

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,473.50 ($31.37). 6,577,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,273,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,488.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,538.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,801 ($35.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,823.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.05) to GBX 2,950 ($37.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.34).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

