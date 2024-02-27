Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Guggenheim

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CLDX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. 708,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.41. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

