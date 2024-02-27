Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.00 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

