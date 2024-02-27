Citigroup Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $22.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,949. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

