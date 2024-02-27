The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 114,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,200. The company has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

