LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

