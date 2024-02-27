DA Davidson Trims Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Target Price to $275.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

VMI stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.96. 29,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

