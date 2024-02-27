Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.09.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.87. 2,066,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,881. The company has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $303.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average of $238.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,367,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock worth $375,062,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

