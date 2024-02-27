Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 65,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

