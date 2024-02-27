Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $315.00 at DA Davidson

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Get Nordson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.24. 59,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,793. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.