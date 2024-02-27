Modine Manufacturing’s (MOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of MOD stock traded up $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 425,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 480,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

