iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -3.730–3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.0 million-$865.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.0 million.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 4,384,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,601. iRobot has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $319.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

