Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,022. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.