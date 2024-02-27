Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 21,989 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.52 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.