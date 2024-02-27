iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,202,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.26. 58,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,725. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $112.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

