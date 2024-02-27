Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,616 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 326,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

