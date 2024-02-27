Regimen Wealth LLC Buys 268 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,250,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 505,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. 652,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,011. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

