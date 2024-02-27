MGE Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 452.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

