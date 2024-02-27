MGE Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 452.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

