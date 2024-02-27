Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CPKF remained flat at $18.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

