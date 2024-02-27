Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. 338,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,686,000 after purchasing an additional 415,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 469,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 398,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.