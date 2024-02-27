Atlanticus Holdings Co. (ATLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055. Atlanticus has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

