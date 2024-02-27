Atlanticus Holdings Co. (ATLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Atlanticus Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055. Atlanticus has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanticus
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.