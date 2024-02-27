Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 30 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSE
Base Resources Price Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.