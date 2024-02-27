Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 30 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Base Resources stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5.99 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 139,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,305. The firm has a market cap of £70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

