SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. 9,834,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,566. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $101.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

