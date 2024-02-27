The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $50,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.3% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 245,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

BA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.70. 1,457,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,030,377. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.